Mahindra Auto sells 51062 SUVs, a 24% growth and total volumes of 87839, a 16% growth in September 2024

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of September 2024 stood at 87839 vehicles, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 51062 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 24% and overall, 52590 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23706.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 51062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24% and 87839 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. This month we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5ton segment, based on India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform. With best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance, industry leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection and a premium cabin experience, VEERO is set to disrupt the LCV<3.5ton space and has received a very positive response from the market. As we enter into the festivities of Navratri,

we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on 3rd October.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2024 Category September YTD September F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Utility Vehicles 51062 41267 24% 260210 214904 21% Cars + Vans 0 0 0 10 -100% Passenger Vehicles 51062 41267 24% 260210 214914 21%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) –September 2024 Category September YTD September F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change LCV < 2T * 3444 3941 -13% 19192 20629 -7% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16988 17438 -3% 88760 97706 -9% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 3274 2618 25% 19085 11425 67% 3 Wheelers

(including electric 3Ws) * 10044 7921 27% 40614 39226 4%

Exports – September 2024 Category September YTD September F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Total Exports * 3027 2419 25% 14727 14316 3%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023