Mahindra Auto sells 45,640 vehicles in April 2022 registering a growth of 25%

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2022 stood at 45,640 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22,168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 22,526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2,703 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,402 vehicles in April 2022 with a growth of 23%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in April 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in the SUV segment with sales of 22,168 vehicles registering a growth of 22%. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and exports were also up at 35%. Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipeline. There were a number of supply chain challenges due to lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – April 2022

Category April F23 F22 % Change Utility Vehicles 22,168 18,186 22% Cars + Vans 358 99 262% Passenger Vehicles 22,526 18,285 23%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – April 2022

Category April F23 F22 % Change LCV <2T 2,929 1,561 88% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 13,768 12,210 13% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 705 333 112% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 3,009 2,043 47%

Exports – April 2022

Category April F23 F23 % Change Total Exports 2,703 2,005 35%

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise