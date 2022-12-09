Mahindra Auto sells 30,238 SUV’s and 58,303 vehicles overall in November 2022; Registers 45% growth vs November 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2022 stood at 58,303 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 30,238 vehicles in November 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 30,392 vehicles in November 2022.

Exports for the month were at 3,122 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,591 vehicles in November 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56%. We have also registered a strong growth of 31% in our Commercial Vehicles segment. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps.”

Passenger Vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – November 2022

November October YTD October

F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change

Utility Vehicles 30,238 19,384 56% 2,29,516 1,31,434 75%

Cars + Vans 154 74 108% 1,897 1,509 26%

Passenger Vehicles 30,392 19,458 56% 231,413 132,943 74%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – October 2022

November October YTD October

F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change

LCV <2T 2,643 2,409 10% 28,813 18,679 54%

LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16,193 12,049 34% 1,29,181 77,649 66%

LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 755 521 45% 5,653 3,737 51%

3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 5,198 2,564 103% 35,859 16,876 112%

Exports – October 2022

November October YTD October

F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change

Total Exports 3,122 3,101 1% 21,633 20,654 5%