Mahindra Auto sells 28,333 SUVs with a 62% growth and 56,677 vehicles across portfolio with a 45% growth in December 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 28,333 vehicles in December 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 28,445 vehicles in December 2022.
Exports for the month were at 3,100 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,080 vehicles in December 2022.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61% in our Passenger Vehicles and a 45% overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”
Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – December 2022
|Category
|December
|YTD December
|F23
|F22
|% Change
|F23
|F22
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|28,333
|17,469
|62%
|257,849
|148,903
|73%
|Cars + Vans
|112
|253
|-56%
|2009
|1762
|14%
|Passenger Vehicles
|28,445
|17,722
|61%
|2,59,858
|1,50,665
|72%
*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – December 2022
|Category
|December
|YTD December
|F23
|F22
|% Change
|F23
|F22
|% Change
|LCV <2T
|3,031
|2,822
|7%
|31,844
|21,501
|48%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|16,170
|12,532
|29%
|1,45,351
|90,181
|61%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|879
|584
|51%
|6,532
|4,321
|51%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)
|5,052
|2,480
|104%
|40,911
|19,356
|111%
Exports – December 2022
|Category
|December
|YTD December
|F23
|F22
|% Change
|F23
|F22
|% Change
|Total Exports
|3,100
|3,017
|3%
|24,733
|23,671
|4%