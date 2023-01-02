Mahindra Auto sells 28,333 SUVs with a 62% growth and 56,677 vehicles across portfolio with a 45% growth in December 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 28,333 vehicles in December 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 28,445 vehicles in December 2022.

Exports for the month were at 3,100 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,080 vehicles in December 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61% in our Passenger Vehicles and a 45% overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”

Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – December 2022

Category December YTD December F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Utility Vehicles 28,333 17,469 62% 257,849 148,903 73% Cars + Vans 112 253 -56% 2009 1762 14% Passenger Vehicles 28,445 17,722 61% 2,59,858 1,50,665 72%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – December 2022

Category December YTD December F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change LCV <2T 3,031 2,822 7% 31,844 21,501 48% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16,170 12,532 29% 1,45,351 90,181 61% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 879 584 51% 6,532 4,321 51% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 5,052 2,480 104% 40,911 19,356 111%

Exports – December 2022