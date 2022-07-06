Mahindra Auto sells 26,620 SUVs and 54,096 vehicles overall in June 2022; Registers its Second Consecutive Highest SUV Sales Quarter

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2022 stood at 54,096 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 26,620 vehicles in June 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 26,880 vehicles in June 2022. Exports for the month were at 2,777 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,431 vehicles in June 2022. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in June 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Q1FY23 is our second consecutive highest SUV sales quarter. This has been made possible due to continued robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. We sold 26,620 SUVs in June and overall, 54,096 vehicles, registering a growth of 64%. XUV700 achieved yet another milestone of being awarded the coveted Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award for being the safest car in India. This accolade is only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety for vehicles sold in India. We had a blockbuster launch of the Scorpio-N and it has generated tremendous buzz and anticipation. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic; we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2022

Category June YTD June F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Utility Vehicles 26620 16636 60% 75420 42570 77% Cars + Vans 260 277 -6% 890 632 41% Passenger Vehicles 26880 16913 59% 76310 43202 77%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2022

Category June YTD June F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change LCV <2T 3410 2654 28% 9567 6043 58% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16405 9693 69% 47462 27123 75% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 616 347 78% 1953 868 125% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 4008 750 434% 10662 3065 248%

Exports – June 2022