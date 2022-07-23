Mahindra announces the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the Scorpio-N, bookings to commence from 30th July

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the eagerly awaited SUV of the year – the All-New Scorpio-N. Packed with segment-first technology and features aimed to accentuate the driving experience of the new age, authentic SUV enthusiasts in the country, the introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings.

The All-New Scorpio-N will feature globally renowned AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, introductory prices for Automatic variants are as follows:

The Scorpio-N 4WD variants will feature ‘Shift on fly’ 4WD, in addition to category first Intelligent Terrain Management Technology 4XPLOR and will be available at an introductory price of ₹2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

The 6-Seater Variant of the Scorpio-N will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of ₹20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants.

Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 2022, 11.00 AM onwards.

Bookings will be done on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates, depending on the variant chosen by the customer

Customers will have an option of editing their choice of variant booked on July 30 – till 15 th August midnight

August midnight Details of the booking process are available on the website https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/scorpio-N.

The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season – starting on 26 September 2022. 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022. Based on customer enquiry trends, the production of Z8L variants has been prioritized to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Variant Wise Pricing – all prices are ex-showroom (L= Lakhs)

Introductory prices (details included below) will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings.

– Scorpio-N 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of ₹2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

– 6-Seater variant will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of ₹20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants

Annexure: About the All-New Scorpio-N

Bigger, bolder, more powerful, sophisticated, and laden with safety and technology, the Scorpio-N nomenclature was carefully chosen to represent the fact that it raises the game to the power of N.

Thrilling performance

The All-New Scorpio-N is engineered for those looking for a new-age authentic SUV. Built on our new third-generation body-on-frame platform, the Scorpio-N boasts of class-leading structural rigidity, off-road capability and exemplary on-road manners. The Scorpio-N is powered by a TGDi mStallion (Petrol) engine with 149.14 kW (200 PS) of power and 380 Nm of torque, and mHawk (Diesel) engine with 128.6kW (175PS) of power and 400 Nm torque, offered in both 6-speed Manual and Automatic Transmissions, and 4X4 as option.

Unmissable presence

The Scorpio-N takes forward the machismo factor to a whole new level. The signature wheel arches have been made even more muscular taking inspiration from the sinewy silhouette of a swimmer. A metallic Scorpio tail element is seamlessly integrated into the beltline, swinging all the way to the top of the window, giving the Scorpio-N more of a sting. The commanding nature of design effortlessly translates into the front as well. The Scorpio character is omnipresent as the tall, stacked taillamp design creates a commanding stand on the rear, as in the front. The All-New Scorpio-N will be offered in 5 body colour options: Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, and Grand Canyon.

Premium crafted interiors

The All-New Scorpio-N is absolutely captivating on the inside, as on the outside. The BigDaddyOfSUVs greets passengers with top notch craftmanship – rich coffee-black leatherette upholstery, best-in-class command seating position, center console encased in robust metal finished dual rails, advanced infotainment system and more, taking the premium-ness to the next level. The interiors of the Scorpio-N are designed and fettled to offer a highly sophisticated sensation, delighting the driver and passengers alike.

Sophisticated Ride and Handling

The All-New Scorpio-N uses the most sophisticated technologies available to offer benchmark driving dynamics. The latest generation body-on-frame structure has been optimised to offer remarkable levels of dynamic competencies and assured handling capabilities. Additionally, the penta-link rear suspension features the segment-first watts link mechanism to offer confident ride and handling attributes. The first-in-segment Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) technology, in combination with the Scorpio-N’s advanced shock absorbers featuring MTV-CL technology, is devised to offer a smooth, comfortable ride experience. The steering setup is remarkably smooth and responsive for a vehicle in its category, and All Four Disc brakes ensure exhilarating yet safe drive.

The Scorpio-N also gets three drive modes to match the driver’s mood: Zip, Zap and Zoom. Zip for smooth riding especially through traffic, Zap for true Mahindra SUV performance and, Zoom to amp it up for a more engaging and exhilarating ride-quality.

‘Go Anywhere’ Capability

The All-New Scorpio-N is designed to rule all terrains with the 4XPLOR, first-in-class intelligent terrain management technology. With a mere touch, the electric shift-on-the-fly 4Wheel Drive System transforms the Scorpio-N from 2WD mode into an all-conquering, capable 4WD beast, specifically engineered for the customers with a spirit of exploration. 4XPLOR has four modes – normal, snow/grass/gravel, mud & rut, and sand; these modes provide higher traction and steering authority over low traction surfaces, making it possible for even drivers who are new to off-roading to find their footing with ease on any type of terrain.

Bristling with tech

The All-New Scorpio-N scores high on technology, offering an unmatched value proposition for urban and tech-savvy customers looking for engaging with their SUV to the next level. Powered by AdrenoX intelligence for an immersive and intuitive driving experience, it is laden with 70+ connect apps, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, and built-in Alexa functionality enabling hands-free access to entertainment, information and vehicle controls. Alexa voice assistant supports in-vehicle controls even in offline mode. With the Scorpio-N, Mahindra introduces the first SUV model in the world with what3words integrated with Alexa. Scorpio-N also offers Immersive Audio Experience by adopting 3D Immersive Sound System by Sony, and Wireless charging. The gateway to this impressive line-up of future ready experience is through an integrated 20.32 cm infotainment screen. Mahindra has partnered with Amazon Alexa, what3words, Qualcomm, Visteon, Blackberry QNX, Bosch, Sony and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver the connected SUV experience.

Clean conscience

The All-New Scorpio-N has the lowest CO2 emission in its segment. This has been achieved through competent engineering and product development right from the outset. Moreover, several sustainable technologies have been adopted in metallurgy and component optimisation such as latest generation dip paint (CG 800 CED coating) and low RRC tyres to lower CO2 emission, and LEDs for reducing the overall energy consumption by 10 per cent. In addition to this, M&M has consciously adopted several environment friendly manufacturing processes under Mahindra’s goal of moving towards carbon neutrality.