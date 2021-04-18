Mahindra All-New Thar crosses 50,000 bookings

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its recently launched All-New Thar has crossed 50,000 bookings, within just 6 months of its launch.

With its unmissable design, breath-taking performance, legendary off-road capability, everyday-comfort, technology and world-class safety, the All-New Thar continues to attract not only die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but urban lifestyle-seekers as well. This has opened-up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic 4X4 SUV.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered; it has, infact, surpassed all our expectations. The wait for the All-New Thar has been longer than expected and we sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times.”

The company has fast-tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier-end to meet the demand for the All-New Thar and reduce the waiting period for customers.

About the All-New Thar: The All-New Thar celebrates 7 decades of M&M’s rich 4×4 legacy. It offers a unique combination of an iconic design and breath-taking performance, the latter being possible with the powerful 2.0L mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and 2.2L mHawk Diesel engine. Its legendary off-road capability is matched with superior on-road handling and drive quality, while comfort and technology features make this an SUV for everyday use. Engineered for world-class safety and with a host of passive and active safety features, the All-New Thar has been rated as the safest off-road SUV by Global NCAP with an adult and child safety rating of 4-stars.