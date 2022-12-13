Mahindra All-New Scorpio-N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to secure 5-star Global NCAP rating

The All-New Scorpio-N has achieved 5-star and 3-star rating for Adult and Child occupant safety respectively

Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment

The Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India’s first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer with a history of making safe SUVs, now creates a new milestone in this journey. The All-New Scorpio-N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash test protocols, which came into effect from July 01, 2022.

The All-New Scorpio-N has achieved 5-star and 3-star rating for Adult and Child occupant safety respectively. Moreover, Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment. As a result of this, Scorpio N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve 5-star rating in the new GNCAP’s crash test protocols.

Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India’s first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021. Also, Mahindra’s other body-on-frame vehicles Thar and Marazzo have received 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Mahindra is thus setting a new benchmark for making safe SUVs for India.

Commenting on this recognition, Velusamy R, President Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Safety is an integral part of our product development process. By securing a 5-star rating in the new Global NCAP crash test protocols, the All-New Scorpio-N becomes the first Global NCAP 5-star body-on-frame SUV. Achieving best-in-class safety performance for the All-New Scorpio-N is a demonstration of our unique product development approach towards body-on-frame vehicles. Our mission is to make safer SUVs. The third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to deliver best-in-class safety for the All-New Scorpio-N by efficiently absorbing energy to maximize occupant protection and also to maximize comfort while delivering authentic SUV attributes.”

Commenting on this recognition, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols

The All-New Scorpio-N is acknowledged for its thrilling performance, unmissable presence, premium crafted interiors, sophisticated ride and handling, ‘Go Anywhere’ capability that bristles with technology. Now, with a 5-star rating in Global NCAP new crash test protocols, it enhances the Scorpio-N’s reputation as one of India’s most desirable SUV.

Some notable safety features of the Scorpio-N* are:

Next Gen Body-on-frame Platform

6 Airbags

Driver Drowsiness detection

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Latest generation ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) + EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution)

Hill Descent Control

Hill Hold Control

Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)

Roll Over Mitigation (ROM)

Ventilated Disc Brakes (Front + Rear)

ISOFIX/ i-SIZE Compatibility

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Front & Rear Camera

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

LED Sequential Turn Indicator

E-call & SOS Switch

AdrenoX Connect, Alexa Built-in

*Features may differ by variants