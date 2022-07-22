Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus wins INDIAN TRACTOR OF THE YEAR 2022 at ITOTY Awards

Mumbai: Mahindra Tractors’, part of Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, received four awards at the third edition of the prestigious Indian Tractor of the Year (ITOTY) awards 2022 in New Delhi.

INDIAN TRACTOR OF THE YEAR 2022 for the Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus

for the BEST TRACTOR ABOVE 60HP for the Mahindra Novo 755 DI

for the INDIA’s FASTEST GROWING TRACTOR MANUFACTURER

BEST CSR INITIATIVE 2022 for Mahindra Shree Child Scholarship Program

Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus – INDIAN TRACTOR OF THE YEAR

Launched last year, the MAHINDRA 575 DI XP PLUS was the highest selling tractor in 2022 and is the strongest brand in 40-50 HP category; true to Mahindra Tractors Tough Hardum brand positioning.

Recognized as one of the most Tough and reliable tractors in in its category, the MAHINDRA 575 DI XP PLUS is renowned for exceptional haulage capacity and can be used across a multitude of farming applications from pre harvest to post harvest. Engineered to deliver the best combination of Performance & Fuel efficiency the MAHINDRA 575 DI XP PLUS is a 2WD tractor with a 35 kW (46.9 HP) four-cylinder ELS DI engine, Smooth Constant Mesh Transmission, and 1480 kg of Advanced ADDC Hydraulics High Lift Capacity. The tractor also and comes with a warranty of six-year.

Mahindra Novo 755 DI – BEST TRACTOR ABOVE 60HP

The MAHINDRA NOVO 755 DI is one of the most powerful technologically advanced 4WD tractors in India, built for various soil conditions and agri seasons, ensuring the best result every time. Engineered with a 55.2 kW (74.0 HP) four-cylinder engine, a rated RPM (r/min) of 2100, with 30 different speed options, the tech features that make up this tractor are endless.

INDIA’s FASTEST GROWING TRACTOR MANUFACTURER – Mahindra Tractors

Mahindra Tractors has been India’s No.1 tractor brand for more than three decades. Having rolled-out its first tractor in 1963, through a joint venture with International Harvester Inc., USA, Mahindra & Mahindra in March 2019 became the first Indian tractor brand to sell 3 million tractors, inclusive of sales to global customers. Known for their exceptional build quality and performance on rugged and unforgiving terrain, Mahindra’s Tractors have earned the company both the Deming Award and the Japanese Quality Medals. The company is the only tractor manufacturer to have achieved this feat and today has one of the most diverse range of tractors developed for multi-functional use for both domestic and global markets.

Mahindra has a presence in over 50 countries across six continents with the U.S. is the largest market for the company outside India. Today Mahindra has a global manufacturing and assembly presence worldwide with an on-ground presence in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Finland, Turkey, and Japan through subsidiaries. In India Mahindra has manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Nagpur, Rudrapur, Jaipur & Zaheerabad.

Mahindra Shree – BEST CSR INITIATIVE

Based on Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector’s brand promise of Transform Farming & enrich lives’ ‘Mahindra Shree’ is a pan-India scholarship program for students of low-income farmers, who have completed their 10 and 12 board examination in 2020-2021. With over 200,000 farmers as part of the program, Mahindra Shree is an initiative that works towards uplifting the lives of farmers and their families. Mahindra Tractors announced scholarships for 1000 students of low-income farmers pan-India in 2022. Mahindra Tractors has joined hands with NGO ‘United Ways India’ – affiliated to the global United Way network.

ITOTY initiated by Tractor Junction in 2019 is a platform to recognise the hard work and efforts of tractor and farm equipment manufacturers in India – the largest tractor market in the world. The ITOTY awards is judged by jury members comprising of experts of farm equipment specialists from across the country who choose the most deserving contender after fair-minded voting.