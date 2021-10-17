Mahila Kisan Diwas organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA

Bhubaneswar: The KrishiVigyan Kendra-Khordha, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar organized Mahila Kisan Diwas on the theme “Equity and Empowerment of Farm women” on 15th October, 2021 to commemorate the outstanding contribution of women in agriculture at Bhakarsahi village, Balipatna Block of Khordha District. Dr.Harapriya Nayak, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science) welcomed the dignitaries & participants. She highlighted the major contributions of the farm women in agriculture and their pivotal role in achieving food and nutrition security. She also focused on various agri-entrepreneurial activities promoted by KVK-Khordha for economic empowerment of farm women. The training programme on “Paddy straw mushroom cultivation” for income generation, Kisangosthi on the theme “Role of women in agriculture” and an exhibition was organized. The women displayed their exhibits such as handicraft items, value added food products and farm produces. Women farmers shared their experiences in agriculture to enlighten the other farmwomen. Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head (I/C), KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA advised the women farmers to develop themselves as entrepreneurs for making the agriculture more profitable. The selected five farm women were felicitated for their contributions in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. On this occasion kitchen garden seed kits were distributed to all the participants for developing kitchen garden on their backyard. A total of 50 farmwomen from Maa Tarini Mahila Krushak Sangathan and different Self Help Groups of Balipatna Block of Khordha District and five Officials of KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA participated in the Programme. The Programme was conducted by Mr. A.K. Dash & Dr. Harapriya Nayak under the guidance and supervision of Dr. S. K. Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

