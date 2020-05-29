Maharashtra’s #COVID19 recovery rate improved to 43.38% as 8381 patients discharged today, state records 116 deaths today

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s COVID19 recovery rate has improved to 43.38% as 8381 patients were discharged today after recovery in a single day across the state. This takes the tally of recovered patients to 26,997 till date.

Maharashtra records 116 deaths today, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day. 2,682 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of cases to 62,228. Death toll stands at 2098. This is informed by the Maharashtra Health Department.

