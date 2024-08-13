Maharashtra wins IDCA Women’s 5th T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 

Delhi bagged the runner-up position

New Delhi : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA)’s Women’s 5th T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf organised in Chandigarh concludes with a spectacular closing ceremony. The Chief Guest of the Ceremony, Sh. Sanjay Tandon, President – Union Territory Cricket Association Chandigarh. presented the winning trophy to the Maharashtra and the runner-up trophy to the Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sanjay Tandon, President, UTCA said, not only UT Cricket Association felt proud to associate with IDCA for this tournament but it’s been a privilege for Chandigarh to host a wonderful event of its own kind. IDCA and Sumit Jain are doing a magnificent job for bringing such hidden talents to the cricket mainstream not only in India but overseas as well. I learnt about the Bilateral Series being played at England wherein India emerged victorious by 5-2, which suggests the exposure to deaf cricket is just not confined to home but also overseas. My best wishes to Mr Jain and his team for his future endeavours. Moving ahead, we, at UT Cricket Association would love to partner with IDCA for hosting such more tournaments for deaf.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sumit Jain, President, IDCA said, “It was an exhilarating match that kept us on the edge of our seats from beginning to end. The players displayed their exceptional skills on the field and their passion for the game through their outstanding performance. This performance showcased how far they have come in terms of polishing their skills and their overall development. I congratulate all the winners and players who were part of this tournament and commend their dedication and hard work, which made the event a tremendous success. I would also like to thank our sponsors, without whom this tournament would not have been possible.

Neelam Kini of Maharashtra was awarded the Player of the Match while Needa Shaikh of Maharashtra was awarded the Best Batter of the Tournament. Shraddha Vaishnav of Delhi was awarded the Best Bowler of the Series and Player of the Series titles.

Besides, Umpires Mr. Rozal Batra and Mr. Jitendra Kumar were also felicitated for their contribution.

Needa Shaikh, Captain of the Maharashtra said, “It was a great tournament. We had the chance to learn so much from other players and hone our skills to improve our game on the field. This victory belongs to all the players, our coach, our support staff, the team cricket association and every individual who showed their faith in us. I am extremely grateful to IDCA for organising the tournament.”

The match was held from August 06th to 09th 2024 in which especially abled women’s teams from ten states of the country competed to clinch the coveted champions trophy. The opening ceremony was held on August 06th, 2024, at DAV Sr. Sec. School, Sector-8 (Lahore), Chandigarh.

Closing ceremony: –

Semi Final – 1

Maharashtra Vs Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh won the toss and elected bowl

Maharashtra – 41/3 overs 3

Neelam Kini – 11(6) Jyoshna

Subrahmanyam – 1 wicket

Andhra Pradesh – 34/1 Overs 3

Kanthamma – 12 (18)

Woman of the Match – Jyoshna 8 (13) and 1 wicket

Semi Final – 2

Delhi Vs Punjab

Delhi won the toss and elected bat

Delhi – 46/1 overs 5

Pooja Rani – 17 (20) Nisha – 1 wicket

Punjabi – 24/3 Overs 5

Nisha – 8 (10) Shraddha Vaishnav wickets 2

Woman of the Match – Shraddha Vaishnav 2 (2) and 2 wickets

Final

Delhi Vs Maharashtra

Maharashtra won the toss and elected bowl

Delhi – 40/2 overs 5

Kajal Dhawan – 11(8) Dharya – 1 wicket

Maharashtra – 41/4 Overs 5

Neelam – 20 (12) Shradda Vaishnav wickets 3

Woman of the Match – Shraddha Vaishnav 10 (13) and 3 wickets