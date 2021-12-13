Maharashtra tops the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries to be assisted under ABRY

New Delhi : Maharashtra followed by Tamilnadu and Gujarat tops the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries under ABRY. The State-wise number of applications received from companies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY); the number of beneficiaries State-wise benefited so far from the ABRY along with the total quantum of assistance likely to be provided by the Government is as below;

State-Wise list of Beneficiary Establishments (Estts.), Employees and Benefit Amount (Till 04.12.2021)
Sr. No. State Estts. New Employees BENEFIT AMOUNT (In Rs.)
1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 32 368 39,77,396
2 ANDHRA PRADESH 3,025 1,07,324 77,51,87,953
3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 9 59 3,80,640
4 ASSAM 436 11,873 7,14,09,916
5 BIHAR 902 17,616 15,74,59,757
6 CHANDIGARH 1,268 43,618 29,42,33,850
7 CHATTISGARH 2,286 55,733 40,76,13,436
8 DELHI 2,443 1,47,520 87,18,86,213
9 GOA 437 14,427 9,27,41,595
10 GUJARAT 12,379 4,44,741 2,78,63,52,624
11 HARYANA 5,974 2,57,728 1,67,79,95,256
12 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,700 56,681 37,60,28,799
13 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 681 12,895 10,49,62,007
14 JHARKHAND 1,649 41,587 31,46,95,599
15 KARNATAKA 8,024 3,07,164 2,21,63,55,794
16 KERALA 2,034 60,521 45,94,47,215
17 LADAKH 12 163 8,96,149
18 MADHYA PRADESH 4,760 1,38,512 1,03,57,85,589
19 MAHARASHTRA 17,524 6,49,560 4,09,72,34,366
20 MANIPUR 38 765 53,73,983
21 MEGHALAYA 31 966 1,47,23,933
22 MIZORAM 12 292 41,97,954
23 NAGALAND 7 43 4,38,698
24 ORISSA 3,182 59,485 46,17,12,892
25 PUNJAB 5,249 1,19,577 91,21,26,945
26 RAJASTHAN 8,725 2,19,079 1,41,91,17,573
27 SIKKIM 95 2,747 2,42,67,287
28 TAMIL NADU 12,803 5,35,615 3,00,46,76,607
29 TELANGANA 4,097 1,85,051 1,03,56,10,742
30 TRIPURA 130 3,091 2,90,18,051
31 UTTAR PRADESH 9,548 2,75,180 2,13,28,53,265
32 UTTARAKHAND 1,931 63,444 44,15,82,808
33 WEST BENGAL 5,593 1,39,126 89,06,99,250
  Grand Total 1,17,016 39,72,551  26,12,10,44,142

 

The measures taken by Government for the quick disbursal of PF amount to workers are as follows:

  1.     Auto settlement of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) claims was introduced by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in January, 2020.
  2.     Multi-location claim settlement facility was introduced in EPFO to provide the uninterrupted services to the EPF members at the time of any disaster like pandemic, floods, earthquake, etc when it may not be possible to process claims in such Disaster Affected office(s). This arrangement has helped in delivery of uninterrupted services to the EPF members and also helped in disaster proofing of the offices of EPFO.

The average time taken to process claim settlement year wise is as follows:-

Financial

Year

 Average time taken to process claim (in days)
2019-20 11.5 days
2020-21 8.4 days
2021-22 (as on 06.12.2021) 7.3 days

 

As can be seen in the table above, the speed for settlement of claims has increased during  FY 2019-20 to FY 2021-22.

 

This information was given by Minister of State for Labour and Employment  Rameswar Teli in Loksabha today.

