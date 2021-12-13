Maharashtra tops the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries to be assisted under ABRY

New Delhi : Maharashtra followed by Tamilnadu and Gujarat tops the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries under ABRY. The State-wise number of applications received from companies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY); the number of beneficiaries State-wise benefited so far from the ABRY along with the total quantum of assistance likely to be provided by the Government is as below;

State-Wise list of Beneficiary Establishments (Estts.), Employees and Benefit Amount (Till 04.12.2021) Sr. No. State Estts. New Employees BENEFIT AMOUNT (In Rs.) 1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 32 368 39,77,396 2 ANDHRA PRADESH 3,025 1,07,324 77,51,87,953 3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 9 59 3,80,640 4 ASSAM 436 11,873 7,14,09,916 5 BIHAR 902 17,616 15,74,59,757 6 CHANDIGARH 1,268 43,618 29,42,33,850 7 CHATTISGARH 2,286 55,733 40,76,13,436 8 DELHI 2,443 1,47,520 87,18,86,213 9 GOA 437 14,427 9,27,41,595 10 GUJARAT 12,379 4,44,741 2,78,63,52,624 11 HARYANA 5,974 2,57,728 1,67,79,95,256 12 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,700 56,681 37,60,28,799 13 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 681 12,895 10,49,62,007 14 JHARKHAND 1,649 41,587 31,46,95,599 15 KARNATAKA 8,024 3,07,164 2,21,63,55,794 16 KERALA 2,034 60,521 45,94,47,215 17 LADAKH 12 163 8,96,149 18 MADHYA PRADESH 4,760 1,38,512 1,03,57,85,589 19 MAHARASHTRA 17,524 6,49,560 4,09,72,34,366 20 MANIPUR 38 765 53,73,983 21 MEGHALAYA 31 966 1,47,23,933 22 MIZORAM 12 292 41,97,954 23 NAGALAND 7 43 4,38,698 24 ORISSA 3,182 59,485 46,17,12,892 25 PUNJAB 5,249 1,19,577 91,21,26,945 26 RAJASTHAN 8,725 2,19,079 1,41,91,17,573 27 SIKKIM 95 2,747 2,42,67,287 28 TAMIL NADU 12,803 5,35,615 3,00,46,76,607 29 TELANGANA 4,097 1,85,051 1,03,56,10,742 30 TRIPURA 130 3,091 2,90,18,051 31 UTTAR PRADESH 9,548 2,75,180 2,13,28,53,265 32 UTTARAKHAND 1,931 63,444 44,15,82,808 33 WEST BENGAL 5,593 1,39,126 89,06,99,250 Grand Total 1,17,016 39,72,551 26,12,10,44,142

The measures taken by Government for the quick disbursal of PF amount to workers are as follows:

Auto settlement of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) claims was introduced by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in January, 2020. Multi-location claim settlement facility was introduced in EPFO to provide the uninterrupted services to the EPF members at the time of any disaster like pandemic, floods, earthquake, etc when it may not be possible to process claims in such Disaster Affected office(s). This arrangement has helped in delivery of uninterrupted services to the EPF members and also helped in disaster proofing of the offices of EPFO.

The average time taken to process claim settlement year wise is as follows:-

Financial Year Average time taken to process claim (in days) 2019-20 11.5 days 2020-21 8.4 days 2021-22 (as on 06.12.2021) 7.3 days

As can be seen in the table above, the speed for settlement of claims has increased during FY 2019-20 to FY 2021-22.

This information was given by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in Loksabha today.