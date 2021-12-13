Maharashtra tops the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries to be assisted under ABRY

New Delhi : Maharashtra followed by Tamilnadu and Gujarat tops the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries under ABRY. The State-wise number of applications received from companies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY); the number of beneficiaries State-wise benefited so far from the ABRY along with the total quantum of assistance likely to be provided by the Government is as below;
|State-Wise list of Beneficiary Establishments (Estts.), Employees and Benefit Amount (Till 04.12.2021)
|Sr. No.
|State
|Estts.
|New Employees
|BENEFIT AMOUNT (In Rs.)
|1
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|32
|368
|39,77,396
|2
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|3,025
|1,07,324
|77,51,87,953
|3
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|9
|59
|3,80,640
|4
|ASSAM
|436
|11,873
|7,14,09,916
|5
|BIHAR
|902
|17,616
|15,74,59,757
|6
|CHANDIGARH
|1,268
|43,618
|29,42,33,850
|7
|CHATTISGARH
|2,286
|55,733
|40,76,13,436
|8
|DELHI
|2,443
|1,47,520
|87,18,86,213
|9
|GOA
|437
|14,427
|9,27,41,595
|10
|GUJARAT
|12,379
|4,44,741
|2,78,63,52,624
|11
|HARYANA
|5,974
|2,57,728
|1,67,79,95,256
|12
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|1,700
|56,681
|37,60,28,799
|13
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|681
|12,895
|10,49,62,007
|14
|JHARKHAND
|1,649
|41,587
|31,46,95,599
|15
|KARNATAKA
|8,024
|3,07,164
|2,21,63,55,794
|16
|KERALA
|2,034
|60,521
|45,94,47,215
|17
|LADAKH
|12
|163
|8,96,149
|18
|MADHYA PRADESH
|4,760
|1,38,512
|1,03,57,85,589
|19
|MAHARASHTRA
|17,524
|6,49,560
|4,09,72,34,366
|20
|MANIPUR
|38
|765
|53,73,983
|21
|MEGHALAYA
|31
|966
|1,47,23,933
|22
|MIZORAM
|12
|292
|41,97,954
|23
|NAGALAND
|7
|43
|4,38,698
|24
|ORISSA
|3,182
|59,485
|46,17,12,892
|25
|PUNJAB
|5,249
|1,19,577
|91,21,26,945
|26
|RAJASTHAN
|8,725
|2,19,079
|1,41,91,17,573
|27
|SIKKIM
|95
|2,747
|2,42,67,287
|28
|TAMIL NADU
|12,803
|5,35,615
|3,00,46,76,607
|29
|TELANGANA
|4,097
|1,85,051
|1,03,56,10,742
|30
|TRIPURA
|130
|3,091
|2,90,18,051
|31
|UTTAR PRADESH
|9,548
|2,75,180
|2,13,28,53,265
|32
|UTTARAKHAND
|1,931
|63,444
|44,15,82,808
|33
|WEST BENGAL
|5,593
|1,39,126
|89,06,99,250
|Grand Total
|1,17,016
|39,72,551
|26,12,10,44,142
The measures taken by Government for the quick disbursal of PF amount to workers are as follows:
- Auto settlement of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) claims was introduced by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in January, 2020.
- Multi-location claim settlement facility was introduced in EPFO to provide the uninterrupted services to the EPF members at the time of any disaster like pandemic, floods, earthquake, etc when it may not be possible to process claims in such Disaster Affected office(s). This arrangement has helped in delivery of uninterrupted services to the EPF members and also helped in disaster proofing of the offices of EPFO.
The average time taken to process claim settlement year wise is as follows:-
|Financial
Year
|Average time taken to process claim (in days)
|2019-20
|11.5 days
|2020-21
|8.4 days
|2021-22 (as on 06.12.2021)
|7.3 days
As can be seen in the table above, the speed for settlement of claims has increased during FY 2019-20 to FY 2021-22.
This information was given by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in Loksabha today.