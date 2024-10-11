Maharashtra to get cutting-edge education hubs

In a significant move towards bolstering technical education in India, a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and Government of Maharashtra through its Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai on 11th October 2024 at New Delhi.

“The collaboration between NIELIT and the Government of Maharashtra will ensure that students receive practical education, tailored to the current needs of the industry. This effort, beginning in Maharashtra, will be extended to other states, focusing particularly on Polytechnic institutions, ITIs, and the newly established university in the state. This is an exciting opportunity for our youth, especially in the IT industry” said Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, while addressing the gathering at the signing ceremony of this MoU in New Delhi today.

Shri. Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Minister of Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra, Dr. Vinod Mohitkar, Director, Technical Education, M.S., Dr. Pramod Naik, Director, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Sh. Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and various officials from MeitY were also present at the signing ceremony.

Centers of Excellence in AI, Robotics, and Advanced Technologies

The scope of the work in this MoU is to establish Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence(Al), Robotics, Internet of Things (IOT), Industry 4.0, 3D Printing and Allied Technologies for capacity training and Research & Development centers at Government polytechnic and Government Engineering college in Maharashtra State and to seek funding from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) & other Govt. organisations through joint project proposals.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, praised the initiative and willingness of Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil, Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister in setting up the CoEs which was actively taken up by the Ministry. Addressing a gathering at the signing ceremony of this MoU, Shri Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of aligning education with industry demands.

Maharashtra has built a strong foundation through its well-established network of Polytechnics, ITIs, and higher education institutions, which have developed the necessary capacities to house Centers of Excellence in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and IoT. It is based on these developed capabilities that the Government of Maharashtra was able to seek funding from the central government, a proposal that was actively supported and delivered by MeitY, ensuring that Maharashtra can lead in cutting-edge technical education and innovation.

Shri Vaishnaw highlighted Shri Patil’s foresight in recognizing the industrial strength of Maharashtra and the need for equipping its youth with relevant skills in today’s economy. He remarked, “The industrial strength of Maharashtra, which has a 150-200 year-old industrial base, is combined with the technical education necessary for today’s youth. This framework aligns perfectly with the National Education Policy by focusing on practical and technical education.”

The initiative is expected to create significant opportunities for students, providing them with the necessary skills and job placements to succeed in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. The Government of Maharashtra has a total 40 Government Polytechnics and 300 private polytechnic in the State and the state government through Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has already established the Center of Excellence in IoT at 6 Govt. Polytechnics and Center of Excellence in Robotics & Automation at 3 Govt. Polytechnics. At the remaining Govt. Polytechnics, Center of Excellence will be established through the funds made available through this MoU.