Maharashtra Tigress Finds New Home in Odisha’s Simlipal Tiger Reserve

A female tigress from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has been successfully translocated to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. Captured on Saturday morning, the 2.5-year-old tigress was transported by road and released today to enhance the tiger population in the area.

A special team, including the Simlipal Director, Assistant Director, veterinary doctors, and a rapid response unit, facilitated the relocation. The tigress has been released into an enclosure within the core area of the Kabataghai forest, following approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).