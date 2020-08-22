Mumbai: Maharashtra reports record one-day spike of 14,492 coronavirus cases, taking tally to 6,71,942, while death toll rises to 21,995 with 297 new fatalities.

As per our projection, there will be 3,429 active cases till August 31 in Bhubaneswar and nearly 5,000 cases by September 15 says BMC Commissioner. Next one month is very critical as the infection is at its peak. People need to take proper precautions. A total of 4,151 beds available at COVID hospital, covid care homes in Bhubaneswar says BMC Commissioner PC Chaudhary.

Related

comments