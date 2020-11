Mumbai: Maharashtra reports 5,011 new COVID19 cases, 6,608 recoveries & 100 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state is 17,57,520

There are 80,221 active cases in the State and 16,30,111 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,202. Mumbai reports 871 new COVID19 cases, 1372 recoveries/discharges and 16 deaths today.

