Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases reported in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Some States in the country are noticing a spike in the daily new cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours.

83.14% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

The graphs below highlight the COVID19 trajectory in the eight states/UTs and top five districts contributing maximum to the new cases.

Over 4.4 cr (4,46,03,841)vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 77,79,985 HCWs (1st dose), 48,77,356 HCWs (2nd dose), 80,84,311 FLWs (1st dose) and 26,01,298 FLWs (2nd Dose), 36,33,473 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,76,27,418 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 77,79,985 48,77,356 80,84,311 26,01,298 36,33,473 1,76,27,418 4,46,03,841

As on Day-64 of the vaccination drive (20th March, 2021), more than25 Lakh (25,40,449) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,83,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,669 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,57,292 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 20th March, 2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 73,146 73,071 1,26,705 1,84,221 4,09,861 16,73,445 22,83,157 2,57,292

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) today. A net incline of 20,693 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,30,288 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.96%. 22,956 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 86.8% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

Seventeen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.