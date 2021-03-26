Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat continue to report surge in Daily New Cases

New Delhi: India’s vaccination drive gains further momentum as over 5.5 cr (5,55,04,440) vaccine doses have been administered through 9,01,887 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 80,34,547 HCWs (1st dose), 51,04,398 HCWs (2nd dose), 85,99,981 FLWs (1st dose) and 33,98,570 FLWs (2nd Dose), 55,99,772 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,47,67,172 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 80,34,547 51,04,398 85,99,981 33,98,570 55,99,772 2,47,67,172 5,55,04,440

Eight states account for 60% of the cumulative vaccination coverage across the country.

As on Day-69 of the vaccination drive (25th March, 2021), more than 23 Lakh (23,58,731) vaccine doses were given. Of which, 21,54,934 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 40,595 sessions for 1st dose and 2,03,797HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 25th March, 2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 53,698 42,608 1,21,503 1,61,189 4,67,823 15,11,910 21,54,934 2,03,797

Ten States account for nearly 70% of the vaccine doses were given during the last 24 hours.

Five States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have reported a surge in daily new cases.

59,118 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 35,952. It is followed by Punjab with 2,661 while Karnataka reported 2,523 new cases.

Ten states, as highlighted, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload continues to rise after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. It stands at 4.21 lakh (4,21,066) today. A net incline of 25,874 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Three States, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 73.64% of the total active cases in the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,64,637 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.09%.

32,987 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

257 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 78.6% of the new deaths. Maharashtra reported 111 casualties. Punjab follows with 43 daily deaths.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Odisha, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.