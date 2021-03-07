Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu exhibit a steep rise in Daily New Cases

New Delhi: Six states across the country are reporting high daily COVID19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. They collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, that are showing steep increase in the daily new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) today. The country’s present active caseload consists of 1.65% of the total Positive Cases.

The graph below reflects the day-on-day change in active cases from 17 January, 2021 to 07 March, 2021.

More than 2 cr (2,09,22,344) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 69,82,637 HCWs (1st dose), 35,42,123 HCWs (2nd dose), 65,85,752 FLWs (1st dose) and 2,11,918 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 69,82,637 35,42,123 65,85,752 2,11,918 4,76,041 31,23,873 2,09,22,344

As on Day-50 of the vaccination drive (6th March, 2021), more than14 Lakh (14,24,693) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 11,71,673 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17,654sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,53,020 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 6th March, 2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 66,976 1,85,293 2,29,763 67,727 1,29,295 7,45,639 11,71,673 2,53,020

100 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 87.00% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Punjabreported12 deaths.

As the graph below indicates, in the past two weeks, 10 states have not reported any COVID19 deaths while 12 states reported between 1-10 deaths.

Nineteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, D&D & D&N, Tripura, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.