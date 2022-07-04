Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt wins trust vote with 164 votes

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, the newly formed Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition today won the floor test in the State Legislative Assembly. The coalition government received 164 votes, whereas, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi got 99 votes. The two MLAs of Samajwadi Party, Abu Asim Azmi and Raees Shaikh, and AIMIM MLA Shah Farooq Anwar abstained from voting while the other MLA of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party remained absent.

AIR correspondent reports that when Eknath Shinde returned to Mumbai from Goa with his supporting MLAs he had told reporters that the Speaker’s election and the floor test were mere formalities to the new government. True to his words, the new coalition government led by Mr. Shinde and the BJP sailed through without any hiccups in the House. However, there was a twist in the tale, as senior Congress legislators Ashok Chavan, Vijay Weddetiwar, Praniti Shinde, and 17 others including legislators of the NCP could not make it into the house when the doors were shut for the voting through headcount. The ramifications were the reduction in the cumulative numbers of the Opposition confined to just 99.

The day also witnessed another jolt to the Shiv Sena as one more MLA Santosh Bangar switched over to the Eknath Shinde camp and eventually voted for him during the floor test. Now there are 40 Shiv Sena MLAs who are supporting Eknath Shinde. Congratulating Mr. Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis assured him of his complete support in running the government.