Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allocated portfolios to his newly appointed ministers in State Cabinet.

The Chief Minister has kept General Administration, Urban Development, Social Justice and Special Assistance, Relief and Rehabilitation, Irrigation, Environment and Climate Change, Minority Affairs and Waqf portfolios with him.

The all important portfolios of Home, Finance and Planning has been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from this, Law and Justice, Water Resource, Housing, Power and Protocol department have also been allocated to Mr. Fadnavis.

The portfolio allocation has been effected after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gave his approval.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will be Minister of Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development department.

Sudhir Mungantiwar will look after Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries.

The state’s Higher and Technical Education Minister will be Chandrakant Patil. Apart from this, he will also be holding charge of Textile and Parliamentary Affairs department.

Girish Mahajan has been allocated Rural Development, Panchayati Raj , Medical Education, Sports and Youth Affairs ministries.

Prof. Tanaji Sawant has been given Public Health & Family Welfare Department.

Abdul Sattar will be the new Agriculture Minister of the state. Deepak Kesarkar, one of the prominent faces of Shinde-faction, has been allocated School Education and Marathi Language department.

Atul Save with Cooperation and Other Backward Welfare ministry. Shambhuraj Desai who was the Minister of State for Home in the MVA government, will the Cabinet Minister for State Excise.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha will be the cabinet minister for Tourism, Skill Development and Women & Child Development Department.