Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Dates Announced, Vote Counting on November 23

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the recent Assembly elections in J&K and Haryana were peaceful, with no violence reported. The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will have two phases on November 13 and 20. The vote counting for both states will be on November 23.

Key details:

Maharashtra: 288 constituencies, 9.63 crore electors.

Jharkhand: 81 constituencies, 2.6 crore electors.

The Election Commission also announced bye-elections for 48 Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies. Voters are urged to participate in these democratic festivities. CEC Rajiv Kumar also announces Bye Elections to 48 Assembly Constituencies and two Parliamentary Constituencies.