Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has agreed to provide financial assistance of ₹42.69 crores to NIT Rourkela under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The sanctioned funds will be used to build a 500-seater girls’ hostel in the Institute premises. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited and NITR will soon sign an MoU in this regard.