Bhubaneswar : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited bagged first prize in three categories namely safety, production & productivity and quality at Coal Minister’s Awards for 2021-22 .

Besides, Mr AK Swarankar, Area General Manager, @Hingulaarea_Mcl received the performance award for Hingula Area in the category of Large Areas @CoalIndiaHQ.

Further, Mr KK Roul, Area General Manager, @KanihaArea_MCL received performance award for Kaniha Area in the category of large Areas @CoalIndiaHQ .