Mahanadi Coalfields Constructs Fascinating Eco-park & Coal Museum in Odisha

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), the premier CPSE under the Ministry of Coal is constantly attaining new heights in coal production and off take through environ-friendly and sustainable mining practices. The latest achievement of MCL in this direction is development of Chandra Shekar Azad eco-park and Coal Museum at mine No.4 of Orient Area in Ib Valley Coalfields, Jharsuguda, Odisha. The Eco-park is situated at Gandghora village on the side of Jharsuguda-Raigarh National Highway 49.

The enchanting eco-park with lush green landscape, coal café and a children’s park was constructed by MCL in a record time after repurposing coal mine No.4 that closed production in 2017. The foundation stone for the park was laid in 2021 by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Sh Pralhad Joshi. The park also provides opportunity to have firsthand experience of an underground mine to the visitors.

The Coal Museum inside the park is a perfect glimpse of the history and legacy of coal mining in India. Working models of different machines and vehicles used in Under Ground and Open Cast mines are on display. Coal Mining equipment/machines on display include surface miner, dumper, crane, tipper, dozer, belt conveyor, coal cutting machine, drill machine and backhoe to name a few.

Engaged in coal mining activities in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Angul districts of Odisha, MCL has backfilled and reclaimed at least 2000 hectares of completely utilized land so far . Many quarry voids have been developed into water bodies for rain water harvesting, in line with sustainable mining practices.