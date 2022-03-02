Mahagram to power Bank of Maharashtra’s project ‘Banksakhi’ To provide financial technology and infrastructure support to augment rural financial inclusion

New Delhi : Bank of Maharashtra has tied up with Mahagram, a leading fintech company to roll out the ‘Bank Sakhi’ project in the state of Odisha to provide financial technology and infrastructure support to the project. As part of the tie-up, the company has onboarded more than 11000 bank sakhis (women) on the BharatATM platform to help the rural citizens avail basic banking services at their doorstep or the next door Kirana stores, thereby driving rural financial inclusion.

As a large section of the population still does not have access to banks or is not financially literate enough to approach banks for availing basic banking services, Mahagram endeavors to reach out to such sections of the society, basically in the rural areas. Over the years Mahagram has carved a niche for itself as a tech-driven company focusing on innovative banking & financial technologies to help digitize villages. Aiming to address unserved rural, semi-urban, and urban markets through their vast network of 7 lakh established chains of retail outlets. It offers account opening, Aadhar enabled payment services, and various banking services at places where there are no banks within accessible limits.

