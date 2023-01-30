Maha Satsang in presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Sri Sri University

Cuttack: World renowned spiritual Master, humanitarian, and a global messenger of peace and life time President of Sri Sri University, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is in Odisha for a two-day state visit. A Maha Satsang was organised in Sri Sri University premises on 29 January 2022 which was attended by more than 10,000 people coming from different parts of the country and guests from few countries.

The audience was enthralled to listen to Satsang, discourse and meditation by Poojya Gurudev, who spoke about various aspects of life like – love, curiosity, office stress, contentment, focus, and peace. Gurudev gave the message that, one should always be fascinated by nature, the world, and the universe. Being surprised and being fascinated are the key to be alive, to feel alive. There is a difference between the ‘I don’t know’ of a frustrated person and the ‘I don’t know’ of a blissful person. One wants to avoid the question whereas the other just wants to express the nature and vastness of the universe. The overwhelming cheers from the youth and the old among the crowd showed how well his words of wisdom connected with all.

Many famous dignitaries were also present on the dais, viz., Mr. Tim Draper, the renowned businessman and venture capitalist from USA, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’ble MP from Balasore, Mr. Omkar Rai, Chairman, Start-up Odisha, being the special invitees. Gurudev was felicitated by Mrs Rajita Kulkarni, President and Prof. B.R.Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Sri University in the beginning of the Satsang.

Mr. Draper shared his learning experiences while spending time with Gurudev, and even tried a few words in Odia. He hosted ‘Meet the Drapers’ – Season 6, an episode of the world-famous business entrepreneurial show in the campus of Sri Sri University.

Shri Pratap Sarangi shared the role and significance of value and culture-based education in grooming the young generation by sharing the example of Sri Sri University.

In the presence of Gurudev, Sri Sri University signed 13 MoUs with institutions of national and international repute like – W20 Group, HDFC, Institute of Risk Management, TCS, Braahmam Net Solutions, Ethos Foundation, KIIT TEC,

Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation, CEED, Indian Society of Practology, CARI, Parul University and KLE University.

The event also marked the unveiling of the ‘Iconic Tower’, a G+13 floor structure of 3.1 lakh sq. feet area, which will be hosting a, soon to be opened, integrated medical education center in the campus of Sri Sri University. An information brochure for the upcoming Sri Sri Academy, a CBSE affiliated school, was also released by Gurudev.

The event was energized by the soulful bhajans sung by the students of the university. A beautiful Odissi dance on ‘Surya Vandana’, performed by the Faculty of Performing Arts student of the University and choreographed by guru Ratikant Mohapatra, filled the audience with awe and joy.

Earlier during the day, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with Mr. Pradeep Kumar Amat, Hon’ble Minister Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, I&PR, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Government of Odisha accompanied by Mr. Satya Ranjan Sahu, Collector-Boudh and a group of 20 officers he inaugurated an Osteopathic Clinic virtually at the Boudh District Head Quarter Hospital.