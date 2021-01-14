Magnum Opus of Odissi Dance at Mukteswar off to an auspicious start

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism in association with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi today inaugurated the three day annual flagship festival on Odissi Dance, Mukteswar Dance Festival in the lawns of the iconic 10th century Mukteswar Temple in Bhubaneswar.

As is custom, the programme began with the Shiva Vandana recited by Pt. A. Maheswar Rao & Group of Nad Ninad, Cuttack. Accomplished Odissi danseuse, Smt. Meera Das, founder of Gunjan Dance Academy, Cuttack performed solo, including abhinaya on the Ramayana’s episode of Shabari.

This was followed by a duet on Sri Rama Stuti by Ms. Preetisha Mohapatra and Ms. Reebdhita Barua from Srjan, Bhubaneswar.

The concluding performance was group Odissi performance by Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Bhubaneswar. This performance highlighted aspects of Shakti.

Following the Mukteswar Dance Festival (14 – 16 January), Odisha Tourism is scheduled to organise the Rajarani Music Festival from 18 to 20 January, 2021.All festivals and events of Odisha Tourism are organised in complete adherence to COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Guest present at inauguration evening

1 Sri Pradeep Kumar Jena, DC & ACS

2. Sri Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism

3 Smt. Shreemayee Mishra, Chairperson, OTDC

4. Sri Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Director Tourism

5. Guru Aruna Mohanty, Secretary Orissa Dance Academy

