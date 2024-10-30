Magic recipes to create hydrogels from viral protein fragments can improve drug delivery

A new way discovered to create hydrogels using tiny protein fragments of just five amino acids from the SARS-CoV-1 virus, could help improve targeted drug delivery & reduce side effects

Due to the increase in chronic and infectious diseases, researchers are for ever on the lookout for new methods of drug delivery to improve the effectivity of treatments. Hydrogels are known to be suitable for drug delivery because of their swelling behaviour, mechanical strength and biocompatibility.

Short peptide-based hydrogels hold enormous potential for a wide range of applications. However, researchers have found the gelation of these systems very challenging to control. Minor changes in the peptide sequence can significantly influence the self-assembly mechanism and thereby the gelation propensity.

Following the involvement of SARS CoV E protein in the assembly and release of the virus suggested to researchers from Bose Institute an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in Kolkata that it may have inherent self-assembling properties that can contribute to the development of hydrogels.

Professor Anirban Bhunia and his team at the Department of Chemical Sciences in Bose Institute, explored this possibility and discovered a new way to create useful gel materials.

In a paper recently published in the prestigious journal Small (Wiley), Prof. Bhunia and his collaborators from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, USA and Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata showed that by rearranging just five amino acids of the SARS-CoV-1 virus, one can make gels made up of pentapeptides with unique properties. Some of them gel when heated, others at room temperature.

This unique discovery could lead to significant medical advancements like customizable hydrogels that can improve targeted drug delivery enhancing treatment efficacy while reducing side effects.

These materials could revolutionize tissue engineering, potentially aiding in organ regeneration. These gels might also advance wound healing treatments and enable more accurate disease modelling for research.