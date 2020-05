Bhopal: 194 new positive cases & 10 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6859, of which 3571 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll stands at 300. Three died in Bhopal, two in Indore and Mandsaur each and one in Ujjain, Umaria and Gwalior each.

