Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for #COVID19

Bhubaneswar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID19. I am following all #COVID19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors, I will be participating in the daily  COVID19 review meeting via video conferencing says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after testing positive for Coronavirus.

 

