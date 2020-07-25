Bhubaneswar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID19. I am following all #COVID19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors, I will be participating in the daily COVID19 review meeting via video conferencing says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after testing positive for Coronavirus.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Related

comments