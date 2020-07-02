MadhyaPradesh cabinet’s 2nd expansion, 28 new ministers take Oath at Raj Bhawan, Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet’s 2nd expansion, 28 new ministers take Oath at Raj Bhawan, Bhopal. 28 new ministers sworn in during the second expansion of MP cabinet. 20 cabinet ministers and eight MoS sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel. BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia takes oath as a Cabinet Minister at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava has also taken oath as a Cabinet Minister at a function in Bhopal.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan at 11 am, officials said. Anandiben Patel, who is Uttar Pradesh governor, has been given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon’s hospitalisation.

