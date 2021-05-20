Madhya Pradesh’s Satpura and Bhedaghat included in Tentative list of UNESCOs World Heritage Sites

Bhopal: The Satpura Tiger Reserve and the Bhedaghat-Lamheta Ghat in Jabalpur have been included in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. Principal Secretary Tourism, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that now Madhya Pradesh has become a state from where two sites have been included in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. In the next phase, the nomination dossier of these sites will be sent as per the procedure laid down by the UNESCO. He said that only sites with specific characteristics are included in the list of tentative sites.



Shri Shukla informed that the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board sent a proposal to include the Satpura Tiger Reserve and Bhedaghat-Lamheta Ghat in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage to the Director-General ASI, Government of India on 9 April 2021. ASI is the nodal agency for sending the above proposal to UNESCO.



Shri Shukla said that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Forest Department and Wildlife Institute Dehradun made a special contribution in this achievement. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has assigned W.I.I category-2 centre based in Dehradun for the identification of potential sites in Madhya Pradesh and the selection of excellent sites on the basis of their characteristics. During the analysis and fieldwork in about a year, such sites were identified and along with fact-finding, three important workshops were also conducted. The first workshop was held in Bhopal, the second workshop in Rishikesh and the third workshop in Pachmarhi. along with Principal Secretaries of Tourism and Forest Department, Officers of Forest, Tourism and other related departments also attended the national level workshop.

