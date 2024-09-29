Madhya Pradesh’s Pranpur, Sabarvani and Ladpura Recognised as Best Tourism Villages

– Union Tourism Ministry announced the recognitions

– Additional Managing Director Ms. Mukherjee accepted the recognition along with rural representatives in New Delhi

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has once again made its mark on the national tourism stage. The Central Ministry of Tourism has announced that the state’s Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas have been declared the best tourism villages in the country. Pranpur has been selected in the craft category, while Sabarvani and Ladpura Khas have been recognized for responsible tourism. These villages were honoured at a ceremony in New Delhi on September 27th, which coincides with World Tourism Day. The Additional Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Ms Bidisha Mukherjee received this honour along with rural representatives. The Union Ministry of Tourism organizes the Best Tourism Village Competition with the aim of promoting community-based values and lifestyle while preserving cultural and natural resources.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Department and Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that “We are delighted that Pranpur, Sabarwani, and Ladpura Khas have been recognized as the best tourism villages in our state. This award highlights our dedication to fostering rural tourism. These villages have successfully preserved their unique cultural heritage while simultaneously empowering the local community through tourism. We are committed to expanding this initiative to ensure that more rural areas can benefit from tourism and gain recognition on a global scale.”

Will Gain global recognition

AMD Ms Bidisha Mukherjee said “this prestigious award will elevate Pranpur, Sabarwani, and Ladpura Khas to international prominence. We anticipate a surge in both domestic and foreign tourism which will stimulate job growth and revitalize the local economy. Moreover, it will safeguard our rich cultural heritage including our ancient arts, crafts, and traditions for posterity. It is noteworthy that in 2023, Madla village in Panna district was awarded the Gold category and Khokhar village in Sidhi district was awarded the Bronze category in the Best Tourism Village competition.”

Brief description of villages awarded as Best Tourism Village

Tourism Village Sabarvani

Discover the serene Gond tribal village of Sabarvani, nestled in the Satpura National Park buffer zone. Enjoy simplicity of nature and rural living at traditional homestays. The mornings unfold with picturesque farmlands, resonating bird melodies, and the allure of surrounding mountains. Activities include village walks, farming, bullock cart rides, fishing, bird-watching, cycling, and cultural immersion. Savor local delicacies like Makke ki Roti, Chane ki Bhaji, and Chana Dal and witness traditional dances including Sela Dance, Fadravi Dance, Bhajans, and Kirtan.

Tourism Village Ladpura Khas

Ladpura Khas is a picturesque village 8 km away from Orchha, offers a unique blend of rural life, cultural immersion, and natural beauty. As the first Rural Tourism Village under the Responsible Tourism Mission, Ladpura Khas provides guests with a truly authentic Bundeli experience. Enjoy the cosy homestays with traditional architecture and hand-painted walls, immersive cultural experiences with the local tribal community and stunning natural landscapes including rolling hills and lush fields

Pranpur – India’s First Craft Handloom Tourism Village

Pranpur, nestled 4 kms from Chanderi is India’s First Craft Handloom Tourism Village renowned for its vibrant handloom weaving tradition. The village is home to approximately 5500 residents and boasts around 900 weavers who skillfully craft Chanderi cloth on about 550 handlooms spread across 243 houses. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board envisions a comprehensive tourist experience beyond the conventional sightseeing offered in Chanderi. The ambitious plan includes immersing visitors in the rich history and culture of Chanderi, along with a memorable textile tourism experience at Pranpur.