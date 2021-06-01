Madhya Pradesh witnesses less than 5% infection in 49 districts of the state

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the corona infection in the state is towards complete eradication. The average positivity of 7 days in 49 districts of the state has come down to less than 5% and in 17 districts it has come down to less than 1%.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the process of unlocking is starting in the state from June 1, so all precautions must be strictly followed, otherwise the corona infection may increase again.



Chief Minister Shri Chauha was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and others were present in the meeting.



More than 50 new cases in three districts



In the state, 391 new cases of corona have been reported in Indore, 245 in Bhopal and 77 in Jabalpur. Indore’s weekly positivity is 6.4%, Bhopal’s 5.2% and Sagar’s 5%.



Weekly positivity of 17 districts less than 1%



Weekly positivity is less than 1% in Satna, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur, Guna, Barwani, Harda, Katni, Chhindwara, Shajapur, Singrauli, Dindori, Jhabua, Mandla, Bhind, Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur and Khandwa districts of the state.



Weekly positivity of 33 districts up to 5%



The weekly positivity of 33 districts of the state Sagar, Anuppur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Damoh, Betul, Sheopur, Morena, Dhar, Gwalior, Sidhi, Khargone, Mandsaur, Rewa, Jabalpur, Seoni, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Balaghat, Niwari, Shivpuri, Panna, Ujjain, Vidisha, Shahdol, Dewas, Ashoknagar, Umaria, Datia, Tikamgarh and Alirajpur is up to 5%.



New cases 1205



1205 new cases of Corana have come in the state, 5023 patients have become healthy and there are 23 thousand 390 active cases. The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 2.5% and today’s positivity is 1.6%. The contribution of Madhya Pradesh in Corona cases in the country has been minimum at 1.1%.



Best system for treatment of black fungus



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that the best system of treatment of black fungus be ensured in the state. Get injections and medicines on time. There are 1001 black fungus patients in the state. They are being treated in 5 government medical colleges and 57 private hospitals.



Speed up vaccination



Adequate doses are available in the state for persons up to the age of 45 years. All districts should vaccinate maximum persons above 45 years of age. In the state, 35% vaccination has been done for people above 45 years and 4% vaccination has been done for people between 18 and 44 years. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to increase vaccination of both groups.



10 sutras for prevention and management of corona infection



1- Every person should follow covid appropriate behavior and abide by all Corona guidelines.



2- Crisis Management Committees should work actively at all places.



3- Under the Kill Corona campaign, continuous survey should be carried out and each patient of cold, cough, fever etc. should be identified and given free medical kit.



4- Maximum corona testing should be done.



5- Create a containment and micro-containment zone, where there is an infection and maintain strictness.



6- Every positive patient should be placed in home isolation or covid care centre. If necessary, get treatment in the hospital.



7- Contract tracing of every positive patient, every person in contact with him should be tested.



8- Medical facilities should be expanded for the third wave.



9- Oxygen plants are being set up in all districts, they should be completed quickly.



10- Speed ​​of vaccination should be increased. Sector-wise vaccination action plan should be prepared.





