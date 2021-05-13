Madhya Pradesh witnesses downfall in covid cases

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Corona infection is continuously declining in the state while positive and active cases are also decreasing. New Corona cases have come down to 9 thousand in the state. Eight districts of the state have more than 200 new cases and the weekly positivity rate has come down to 10 percent in 7 districts. All this is the result of the coordination and 24×7 hard work of the administration, public representatives and public.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that with the effective implementation of the Kill Corona Campaign and Corona Curfew, the infection should be reduced continuously and in districts where infection is less, the infection should be reduced to zero. Adequate number of tests should be conducted in all the districts and home isolation arrangements should be perfect.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the situation and arrangements of Corona in the districts of the state today from his residence through video conferencing discussing with members of Corona Control Core group. Members of the core group, ministers, officers, ministers in charge of districts and officials attended the meeting.



8970 new Corona cases



8970 new cases of Corona have come up in the state. The active cases are 1 lakh 9 thousand 928. Around 10 thousand 324 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases has declined by 1438. The state has a growth rate of 1.6 percent and weekly positivity rate of 16.5 percent.



Eight districts with more than 200 cases



Now more than 200 new cases have come in 8 districts of the state. 1597 new cases have been reported in Indore, 1304 in Bhopal, 666 in Jabalpur, 492 in Gwalior, 335 in Ratlam, 279 in Shivpuri, 273 in Ujjain and 249 in Rewa.



Less than 10 percent positivity in 7 districts



Weekly positivity rate of 7 districts of Chhindwara, Guna, Bhind, Burhanpur, Ashoknagar, Khandwa, Alirajpur is less than 10 percent. Positivity rate of Alirajpur district today is 2.5 percent. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated all these districts and instructed to make them infection free.



Increase the number of ICU beds



During the review of Shahdol district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions the number of ICU beds should be increased there. It was informed that 20 ICU beds and 30 oxygen beds will be increased in 2-4 days. The average daily number of cases in the district is 177, the growth rate is 2.5 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 17.4 percent.



Increase testing



During a review of Umaria district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to increase testing in the district. The infection should be strictly controlled through effective implementation of Kill Corona and Corona Curfew. Oxygen beds should be increased. Umaria has an average of 114 cases per day. The growth rate is 2.3 percent and weekly positivity rate is 21.6 percent.



Ventilator operators must be place everywhere promptly



During the review of Anuppur district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that ventilator operators should be placed immediately in the district wherever required. Medical services must be streamlined. Collectors should hire medical staff on contract as per requirement. Health services should be expanded in every district.



Excellent work in Khandwa, infection under control



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated all concerned for the excellent work in Khandwa district. Khandwa has an average of 21 cases per day, a growth rate of 0.6 percent and a weekly positivity rate of 4.3 percent. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that positivity rate below 5 percent is an indicator of infection control as per international standards. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Khandwa is an excellent example of controlling Corona infection with the coordination of district administration, public representatives and public. Burhanpur district has also done excellent work in Corona control. seprate presentation of Both District Should be kept so that other districts can follow.



Special attention should be given to Sidhi district



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to give special attention to Sidhi district as the average positivity of 7 days is 27 percent. Instructions were given for effective implementation of Kill Corona campaign in the rural areas of the district due to more infection there.



Action should be taken on blackmarketeers etc.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to take strict action in cases of black marketing of drugs, fake drugs, overcharging etc. in the state. Till now 194 such actions have been taken in the state, in which FIR has been registered against 49 persons. An amount of Rs 74 lakh 14 thousand has been refunded to the families of the patients from hospitals charging more.



Free treatment of 21 thousand 402 Corona patients



As many as 21 thousand 402 Corona patients are being treated free of cost in the state. Out of these, 16 thousand 553 patients are being treated free in government hospitals, 2,943 patients in contracted hospitals and 1906 patients in hospitals affiliated with Ayushman Bharat Yojana under Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchar Yojana. Under this scheme, the government has spent Rs. 2 crore 16 lakh 3 thousand 790 on the patients under treatment. So far, 386 private hospitals of the state have been included in the scheme.



Medical Oxygen User Manual released



At the outset, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan released the book ‘SOP for Medical Oxygen Use’ on the use of medical oxygen. Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi informed that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to publish the SOP of Medical Oxygen. This booklet contains detailed information regarding the use of medical oxygen and fire safety in government and private hospitals of Madhya Pradesh.





