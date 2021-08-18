Madhya Pradesh will provide better employment opportunities to craftsmen

Bhopal: Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava has said that better employment opportunities will be made available to the artisans associated with cottage and village industries in the state. For this, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, is organizing special fairs and expo in coordination with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Shri Bhargava said this at the launching of ‘Special Handloom Expo’ 2021 to be organized in Gauhar Mahal Complex. The expo is being organized from 16 August to 29 August 2021.



Minister Shri Bhargava said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appealed to the countrymen to adopt Khadi in their everyday life. Khadi can become a powerful medium of employment in urban and rural areas. With this spirit, work is being done to select Ek Zila -Ek Utpad for the protection and promotion for the goal of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh set by the state government. He said that there is no dearth of talent in the state. The need is to refine them by providing better resources. He said that we all know that sarees of Chanderi and Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Zari Zardozi purses and jute products of Bhopal, tiger prints in Dhar district, wooden toys of Sehore and Sheopur, Gond paintings of Mandla district etc. have got a different identity due to the local artists.



On this occasion, Managing Director of Sant Ravidas Handicrafts Development Corporation, Smt. Anubha Srivastava informed that Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi and Government of Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Mrignayani Emporium’ of Sant Ravidas MP Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, Bhopal is organizing a special handloom expo to provide marketing assistance to the weavers of the country and the state to help solve the problems being faced by weavers due to Covid pandemic. Its main feature is that the country’s excellent quality products will be available to the people of Bhopal. About 56 stalls have been put up by weavers from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi and other states at the expo.

Related