Madhya Pradesh will play an important role in the development of two-way trade relations between Canada and India: CM Chouhan

New Delhi :Consulate General of Canada Smt. Diedrah Kelly called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed Smt. Kelly and presented her a replica of Sanchi Stupa.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the ties between India and Canada are very old and there is mutual cooperation of both the countries in the field of industry. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the relations between India and Canada and two-way cooperation have expanded, Madhya Pradesh will increase its participation. Efforts will be made to work jointly not only in trade, commerce and trade sectors but also in other areas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has made progress in the field of natural agriculture. Organic products are being promoted. Along with this, food processing units are also being established. There can also be good investment in automobile, defense, aerospace and pharma sector between Madhya Pradesh and Canada. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Canada can also cooperate better in skill development and smart city development. Among the possibilities of cooperation between Canada and Madhya Pradesh, the strategy of providing marketing opportunities in Canada to the products of ‘Ek Zila-Ek Utpad’ is also being considered. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan described this visit of Smt. Kelly as a help in realizing the possibilities of growth in trade with Canada. Regarding new investment in Madhya Pradesh, the framework of a separate meeting with Canadian investors is being discussed. Apart from this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s visit to Canada for a road show is also proposed prior to the forthcoming Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh.

Smt. Kelly told Chief Minister Chouhan that various Canadian companies are willing to work in Madhya Pradesh. Canada has recently entered into some trade agreements with Asian countries. Such contracts will be extended in India also.

Business ties between Madhya Pradesh and Canada

Phoenix Mall in Indore is being developed under Phoenix- CPPIB joint venture. The CPPIB is a Canadian Crown Corporation. Canadian auto parts manufacturer Linamar has a manufacturing facility in Dewas. Canadian company LEA Group Holdings Inc. and R.V. Anderson Associates Limited is working together in smart cities of Madhya Pradesh. Last year, Madhya Pradesh exported goods worth US$ 89 million to Canada. Exports from Madhya Pradesh to Canada are from textile, auto parts, engineering products, pharmaceutical and organic chemicals and food processing sectors. Canadian company CPP Investments has committed $115 million to finance an establishment in the state. The Canadian Pension Fund Real Estate and Infrastructure is studying investment possibilities in the financial and renewable energy sectors.