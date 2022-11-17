Madhya Pradesh tops in the country in implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana : Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh

New Delhi : Loans have been distributed to more than 6 lakh street vendors so far in Madhya Pradesh under the PM Svanidhi scheme. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh has told that Madhya Pradesh is on top in the country in the implementation of the scheme. Appreciating the officers and employees engaged in this work, he has said that this position should be maintained in future as well.

In the first phase of PM Svanidhi Yojana, Madhya Pradesh is at the top place in the country by disbursing loans worth Rs. 498 crore 77 lakh to 5 lakh urban street vendors.

In the second phase of PM Svanidhi Yojana (loan amount of Rs. 20 thousand), it is at second place in the country by disbursing loan of Rs. 194 crore 74 lakh to 97 thousand 508 urban street vendors.

In the third phase of PM Svanidhi Yojana, 1,726 urban street vendors have been given interest-free loan of Rs. 8 crore 59 lakh. Along with this, 2 lakh 26 thousand street vendors have received cashback of Rs. 3 crore 15 lakh by doing digital transactions.

The scheme is applicable to all such street vendors who are vending in urban areas on and before March 24, 2020, who have certificate of vending/identity card issued by the urban local bodies.

“PM Street Vendor Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Yojana” (PM Svanidhi) has been started from 2020 by the Central Government to provide working capital loans of Rs. 10, 20 and 50 thousand to street vendors, the most affected class in urban areas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first phase of the scheme, an interest-free loan of Rs 10 thousand is given. On repaying it on time, a loan of 20 thousand and then 50 thousand rupees is given.