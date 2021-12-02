Madhya Pradesh to attract global investment from India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai

Dubai: The state of Madhya Pradesh will showcase its business attractiveness to global investors, along with the plethora of opportunities it has to offer across sectors such as textiles, food processing, pharmaceuticals, garments, tourism, FMCG, and automobiles at the India Pavilion of EXPO2020 Dubai, which prepares to organise the Madhya Pradesh Week from December 3 – December 9.

Ministers from the Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with top state officials, will kickstart proceedings for the week by inaugurating the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion on December 3. During the week, investors visiting the India Pavilion will hear from industry experts the advantages of investing in Madhya Pradesh.

A 12-member high-level delegation led by Mr. Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh, will meet potential investors and representatives of large global corporations exploring investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The delegates will then meet representatives from the Annual Investment Meet (AIM), Government of UAE. An initiative of UAE’s Ministry of Economy, AIM is the world’s leading platform for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). It is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Members of the delegation from the Government of Madhya Pradesh will also meet key members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & the People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI). They will participate in B2B & G2C meetings with the leadership of various leading corporates of Dubai, Sharjah & Abu Dhabi and will showcase the industrial prowess and tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh is the hub of textile and automobile manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, soya processing, engineering, and agriculture equipment manufacturing. Apart from showcasing its business friendliness and potential, the state will exhibit its rich cultural heritage to the global audience at the India Pavilion.

Senior officials from the Government of Madhya Pradesh, including Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Mr. Nand Kumaram, IAS, MD, MPSEDC and Mr. Anurag Verma, IAS, Executive Director, MPIDC, Mr. Rohan Saxena, Executive Director, MP Industrial Dev Corp, Mr. Prashant Singh Baghel, Joint Director, Tourism Dept. and Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Director, MP Tourism Board will also participate in the celebration of Madhya Pradesh Week at the India Pavilion of EXPO2020 Dubai.