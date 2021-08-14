Madhya Pradesh to attain self-reliance in oxygen production soon

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is progressing rapidly in the direction of fulfilling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. A large number of oxygen plants are being set up in the state with cooperation of the centre, private enterprises and public. We will soon achieve self-sufficiency in terms of oxygen and there will be no need to take oxygen from other states.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the launching of four oxygen plants simultaneously is a big achievement for Vindhya and Rewa region. Of these, three plants have a capacity of 500 liters each per minute and one plant has a capacity of 100 liters per minute.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today virtually dedicated 4 oxygen plants of Rewa region. Those who attended the video conference include Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shri Girish Gautam, MP Shri Janardan Mishra, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary (in the meeting), Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, MLA Shri Rajendra Shukla, MLA Shri Shyamlal Dwivedi, Shri K.P. Tripathi, Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi (in the meeting).



Government to give 50 percent capital grant



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is giving 50 percent capital grant for oxygen plants set up by private enterprises. Today two plants have been set up by private companies. The plant installed by Varsham Construction Pvt. Ltd. at Industrial Park Rewa at a cost of Rs 310.91 lakh is of 500 L.P.M. capacity. The plant installed by J.P. Ltd. at J.P. Hospital Rewa is of 500 L.P.M. capacity.



Plant with public participation in Super Specialty Hospital



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the 500 L.P.M capacity plant at Super Specialty Hospital Rewa at the cost of Rs. 98.71 lakh has been installed with public participation. All concerned deserve to be congratulated for this. Also a 200 L.P.M. capacity oxygen plant has been installed in District Hospital Rewa at a cost of Rs 44.72 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.



Continuous work being done for development of Vindhya region



Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Shri Girish Gautam said that on behalf of the people, I thank the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for setting up four oxygen plants simultaneously in the area. The state government is working continuously for the development of Vindhya region. The Bansagar project has changed the fate of the farmers of the region.



Commendable work done for Corona control



MP Shri Janardan Mishra said that commendable work has been done by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in Rewa area for Corona control, development, industry, air services etc.



Public participation model of M.P. commendable



Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary said that the public participation model of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is being appreciated all over the country. This model is proving very effective first for Corona control and now for setting up an Atmanirbar Madhya Pradesh.



Congratulations to Rewa for 100 vaccinations



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang said that with the launching of oxygen plants, Rewa would achieve self-sufficiency in the oxygen sector. After Dewas Municipal Corporation in the state, Rewa has completed the target of 100 percent in first dose of Corona vaccination. For this Rewa deserves to be congratulated.



Big gifts to Rewa



MLA Shri Rajendra Shukla said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has given big gifts to Rewa district today. Today a series of oxygen plants have been dedicated here. This will ensure adequate availability of medical oxygen here. With the efforts of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, an airport will come up in Rewa and soon the air service will start for Indore and Bhopal.





