Madhya Pradesh targets to provide concrete shelter to all the poor by year 2024- CM Shri Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that development would be possible only when there is total participation by the poor. In this inclusive development, the urban poor should get full benefits. Madhya Pradesh government is making efforts to ensure basic facilities of food, clothing and shelter to the urban poor who have been deprived of development. Free food grains were distributed in the Anna Utsav and today one lakh 29 thousand 292 urban beneficiaries are going to get concrete houses. Some of them will have griha pravesh into their own houses, some of them will have bhoomi-pujan and some are getting the installment of the scheme in their accounts. Is our target said Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. By the year 2024, all the poor should get their concrete houses.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the programme held at Khandwa today in which the beneficiaries of the state level Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) were gifted with new houses, Bhoomi-Pujan was held of newly approved houses and installment was paid for construction of houses. Forest Minister Dr. Vijay Shah, Culture and Khandwa district in-charge Minister Sushri Usha Thakur along with public representatives and officials were present.



In the programme, one lakh 29 thousand 292 beneficiaries of the state were benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). In this, an assistance of Rs 627 crores transferred to the accounts of 79 thousand 39 beneficiaries. Bhoomi-pujan was also performed for the construction of houses for 50 thousand 253 beneficiaries of the scheme.



Rs 44 thousand crores will be spent on development of cities



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan addressed the urban beneficiaries of entire Madhya Pradesh from Khandwa. He said that the target is to provide pucca roofs over the heads of all poor families in the state by the year 2024. Landless families will be given ownership of pattas. Health security will be provided to all the poor with Ayushman Yojana cards. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all basic facilities would be ensured in the cities of the state. Rs 44 thousand crore will be spent on development of cities in the upcoming times. The Chief Minister said that the illegal colonies that have mushroomed in the cities would be legalized. Moreover, noose on builders is being tightened so that illegal colonies do not surface in future. They will have to follow the rules.



Auditorium to be named after Late Kishore Da



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inaugurated a newly constructed cultural auditorium at Khandwa at a cost of Rs 19 crore 43 lakh today. On the request of Forest Minister Shri Vijay Shah, he announced to name the grand auditorium after well-known singer Late. Kishore Kumar. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Kishore Kumar’s songs are highly inspiring. He also sang one of Kishore Kumar songs ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke’ and said that this song kept his morale up during the days of Corona struggle. Forest Minister Shri Vijay Shah said that in Khandwa, a national level Late Shri Kishore Kumar Memorial Award has been instituted. He urged the Chief Minister to name the newly constructed cultural building in Khandwa after Late. Shri Kishore Kumar.



Missing Late Shri Nandkumar Singh Chouhan today



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today former MP of Khandwa, Late. Nandkumar Singh Chouhan is being missed. The first programme under the Sambal Yojana was held in his presence in Khargone. Shri Chouhan was a remarkable leader, who left us all untimely.



Urban Development Minister Shri Singh and MP Shri V.D. Sharma also address programme



Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh said that the homeless in the state have got a big gift of houses today. Despite the financial difficulties in the state, there was no obstruction in the construction of pucca houses for the poor. Adequate amount is being distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the construction of pucca houses.



Minister Shri Singh expressed his gratitude for the special efforts being made by Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan to fulfill the dreams of housing for the poor. He informed that 8 lakh 37 thousand houses have been sanctioned in the state under various components of the scheme. Out of these, the houses of 3 lakh 33 thousand beneficiaries have been completed. The construction of the remaining houses is also in progress.



Member of Parliament Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that today is a historic day, when one lakh 29 thousand 292 beneficiaries are being benefited in a single day under any housing scheme. Today, an amount of Rs 627 crore is being given for the construction of houses simultaneously, which is a big achievement. He said that the poor also have the right to live in concrete houses. It is a matter of happiness that this rights are being made available to all them by the Madhya Pradesh government. Fast efforts are being made by Prime Minister Shri Modi and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to ensure that all get houses before the time-limit.



Interaction with beneficiaries



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directly interacted with selected beneficiaries of several districts through video conferencing. He congratulated and extended best wishes to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had virtual interaction with beneficiaries Shri Kailash Prajapati, of Jobat in Indore division, Smt. Saraswati Vishwakarma of Prithvipur in Niwari district, Shri Manish Rajat of Khurai Sagar, Shri Rajesh Yadav of Berasia, Bhopal, and Shri Pappu Goyal of Ujjain and their families and sought information about the housing acquired in scheme and the education of the children along with the well being of the family.



House keys handed over to beneficiaries



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan handed over the keys of houses to 5 beneficiaries of Khandwa district under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). At the outset, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan performed Kanya-Poojan. Narmada Ashtak cultural dance based on the glory of Maa Narmada was performed. Commissioner Urban Development Shri Nikunj Shrivastava, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Sharma, Inspector General of Police Shri Harinarayanchari Mishra, DIG Shri Tilak Singh, Collector Shri Anay Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police Shri Vivek Singh were also present. All the urban bodies, ministers, public representatives of the state took part virtually in the programme.

Related