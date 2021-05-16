Madhya Pradesh: State’s first step down unit started

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang inaugurated the step down unit at Ashoka Garden Urban Health Centre on Saturday. The ten-bed step-down unit has been set up under the joint aegis of the Health Department and the Wish Foundation.



Minister Shri Sarang said that those patients will be referred to the step down unit who have recovered and are in normal state after treatment in government and private dedicated health centre and dedicated Covid Hospital and who need to be kept under medical supervision in the hospital for a long time due to co-morbidities or other health problems or if they require oxygen. With the operation of the unit, space will be available for serious patients at Dedicated Covid Health Centre and Dedicated Covid Hospital.



Minister Shri Sarang informed that 3 doctors and 3 staff nurses along with the specialist will provide 24-hour services to monitor and provide treatment to the patients admitted in this unit. Yoga practice sessions will be organised daily for the mental health of the admitted patients. Online entertainment programmes will also be organised on Saturday and Sunday.



The necessary human resources for setting up this unit, oxygen concentrators for supply of oxygen, PPE kit, sanitizer, pulse oximeter, non-touch thermometer and other necessary resources have been made available. Arrangements are also being made to bring patients to the centre.



Shri Sarang informed that apart from Bhopal, the work of setting up step-down units is also being done in other districts of the state. National Health Mission Director Dr. Pankaj Shukla, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Civil Surgeon Dr. R.K. Srivastava, Unit Specialist Dr. Upendra Dubey, State Representative Dr. Shalini Kapoor, Urban Health Programme Specialist Dr. Savita Sharma were present on the occasion.

Related