“Madhya Pradesh should be ideal in home isolation”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that home isolation should be organized in such a manner that it becomes an ideal across the country. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was in a virtual discussion with core group members and officials regarding prevention and arrangements of Covid-19 today. In the discussion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about Covid related arrangements. Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman said that while there is a decline in new cases in Indore and Bhopal, new cases of Covid have been reported in Gwalior. He said that out of the districts where less than 50 new cases have been registered in a week, the least 13 cases have been registered in Umaria district.



Kill Corona campaign should be stepped up



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that officers and in-charge ministers should step up efforts in Kill Corona campaign. He said that we have to make efforts to increase the supply and availability of oxygen and beds in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. Efforts have to be made to increase the number of beds in private hospitals along with government hospitals. He said that if we look at the Corona statistics, this is the time when Corona can actually be eliminated. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a pamphlet regarding Covid guidelines should be delivered to home isolated patients along with the kit. Patients of home isolation should be made to follow Covid guide-line properly.



Yoga to help in getting rid of disease



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that 2500 Yoga Gurus have been registered in the Yoga se Nirog campaign. This number is likely to be cross 5000 in the next few days. Along with medicines, home quarantine patients will also be given yoga training, which will increase their oxygen capacity. He said that Covid Care Centers have been set up in rural areas. Better use of these centers should be ensured. Even in rural areas, rural women themselves have stopped the movement of people. People are adhering to self-imposed curfew in their villages. He said that micro containment areas should be made in the cities.



11 new oxygen centers approved



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that oxygen plants are being set up locally. So far 6 oxygen plants have become functional. Four plants will be start functioning in the next one or two days. Today, 11 new PSA based Oxygen plants have also been approved in Dewas, Mandla, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Hoshangabad, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Bhind, Sidhi, Panna and Dhar. Thus, work on a total of 63 PSA based plants is progressing rapidly.



Real time management for oxygen tankers must



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that real time management rules should be made for oxygen tankers. We should try to increase number of tankers. The situation has got better in the last one or two days. Revenue and Transport Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput suggested that GAIL at Vijaypur in Guna has oxygen as well as tankers, which we can be utilised. On this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked the officers to apprise him with the actual status. Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava suggested during the discussion that we should pay attention to the systematic distribution of oxygen. A total audit of how much oxygen was given to hospitals and how much was consumed must be done. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the system of internal distribution should be perfect.

