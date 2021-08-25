Madhya Pradesh sees enthusiasm for vaccination seen in the first hour

Bhopal: On the first day of the Vaccination Mega Campaign-2, which began in the state from today, there was immense enthusiasm in the public towards vaccination in the early hours itself. Till 10 am, 92 thousand 232 citizens got vaccinated. Long queues started forming from early morning at the vaccination centers set up for the vaccine. Some got the first dose of the vaccine and some others got the second dose and got protection from corona infection. The people who got the vaccine took selfies by getting the stamp of I Am Vaccinated and inspired people to get the vaccine.



On the call of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, corona volunteers, social workers and other motivators, by creating an atmosphere of awareness about the vaccination campaign in their respective areas from morning itself, inspired people to get the vaccine, as a result of which people are reaching at the centers with enthusiasm.

