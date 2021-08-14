Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary talks about untouched aspects of Indian freedom struggle

Bhopal: Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the 75th year of India’s independence is being celebrated all over India as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. In this sequence, an exhibition of rare inscriptions and photographs ‘Freedom Movement 1857-1947’ has been organised in the State Museum. This exhibition will bring to the young generation the unexplored aspects of the Indian freedom struggle and inspire them. Shri Shukla was addressing the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by inaugurating the exhibition of rare inscriptions and photographs in the State Museum. Shri Shukla said that there are many rare pictures and records stored in the archives of the Archaeological Department, which need to be brought before the public. The exhibition will make more authentic information available to the youth, students, research scholars and general public about the importance of freedom and the martyrs. Entry to the exhibition will be free for all.



An exhibition of rare inscriptions and photographs based on ‘Indian Independence Movement 1857-1947’ has been organised by the Directorate of Archaeological Archives and Museum from 13 to 20 August 2021. The exhibition will be open to the general public daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Important historical records and photographs related to the First Independence Movement of 1857, Non-Cooperation Movement 1920, Civil Disobedience Movement 1930 as well as Quit India Movement 1942 have been displayed in the exhibition. Important information related to the great revolutionaries of the Indian freedom struggle along with announcement of reward for the capture of Nanasaheb, Mutiny in Mhow and Indore, map showing Tatya Tope’s marathon run, news of Tatya Tope’s execution, Rani Laxmibai’s letter to Rani Ladai Dulaiyan, the news published in Gwalior newspaper in 1859 are the main attractions of this exhibition.



On this occasion Archaeological Officer Dr. Ramesh Yadav, Archive Officer Shri Ashutosh Upari, Archives in-charge Shri Padam Singh Meena, Deputy Directors Shri Satish Chaturvedi and Shri K.K. Barai along with officers of the Museum and Archaeological Department were present.





Related