Madhya Pradesh : President Droupadi Murmu to address Womens Self-Help Group Conference Today

New Delhi : The President, Draupadi Murmu will participate in a conference of Women Self-Help Groups of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission on 16th November. About 15 thousand group member women of the state will participate in this conference being held at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Grounds.

President Smt. Draupadi Murmu, who arrived at Bhopal for the first time after becoming the President, will address the women’s self-help group convention. The President will arrive at the venue of programme at 11:30 am. The President will visit the exhibition for the products of Self-Help Groups of Livelihood Mission. During the programme, two group members coming from different districts will share their experiences from the stage and tell how the help of group, paved the path of progress in their life and got an opportunity to move forward. The items made by the group members will be presented as a gift to the President.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Mundu will be specially present in the conference. Bhopal district in-charge Shri Bhupendray Singh, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Ramkhelawan Patel and Mayor Bhopal Smt. Malti Rai and other public representatives will also be present.

The programme is set to broadcast through various mediums, which will be seen by a large number of people of the state at the gram panchayat level in different districts of the state.

The entry of media in the conference will be done from the ID of the institute.