Madhya Pradesh : ‘PESA’ Act will empower Gram Sabha in tribal areas

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that tribals have rights over water, forests and land. The state government is providing them their rights. PESA Act has been implemented in the state to empower the tribal class, which will bring prosperity in their lives. The money of the village will be used for the development of the village only. We will not allow religious conversions to happen on the land of the state through deceit and fraud. Chief Minister Shri Singh Chouhan was addressing a PESA awareness conference at tribal block Kesla in Narmadapuram district on Thursday. He made the tribal community aware of their rights from the PESA Act.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the tribal class will be strengthened by the PESA Act. According to the new rules, now Patwari and Bit Guard will have to bring village land map, Khasra, Copy of B-1, to the village itself and show it in the Gram Sabha, so that no one can tamper with the land records. If someone tampers, the Gram Sabha will have the right to correct it. The consent of the Gram Sabha will be necessary for taking land for any project. Now no one will be able to grab land by deceit, fraud and force. If someone uses these means, the Gram Sabha will have the right to intervene and retrieve it. Conversions will not be allowed to happen on the land of the state by deceit and fraud at any cost. He said that in the case of minerals, the Gram Sabha will have the right to decide whether contracts of sand mines, ballast, stone contracts have to be given or not.

Management of ponds to be done by Gram Sabha

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Gram Sabha will manage Amrit Sarovar and ponds. Gram Sabha will give consent for growing Singhada in ponds and for fish farming and fisheries. Management of 100 acres of irrigation ponds, collection of forest produce and fixation of minimum price will also be done in the Gram Sabha. Along with collecting forest produce, tribal people will also have the right to sell it. The tribals will also do the work of plucking and selling tendu leaves. The rate of forest produce will be decided by the Gram Sabha. All these proposals will be decided within a month. The Gram Sabha should pass the proposal for collection and sale of tendu leaves by December 15. The money of the village will be used for the development of the village only.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the district administration and forest department to conduct training regarding the PESA Act. He said that not only this, the Gram Sabha itself will propose an action plan for when and which work is to be done through MNREGA. Gram Sabha will also see the muster roll. If the laborers are to be taken out of the village, then the Gram Sabha will have to be informed first. The information about people coming from outside to the village will also have to be given to the Gram Sabha.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no stone will be left unturned for the upliftment of tribal areas. In tribal areas, only licensed money lenders will be able to lend money at the prescribed rate of interest. This information will also have to be given to the Gram Sabha. Money lenders will not be able to charge more interest. Action will be taken against the concerned for charging more interest. The Gram Sabha will also have the right for the benefits of public welfare schemes of the government. Only the Gram Sabha will decide who are actually entitled to avail the benefits. He said that no new liquor shop would be opened without the permission of the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha can recommend removal of any liquor shop. The Gram Sabha will also have the right to settle minor disputes. If an FIR is registered in a police station area, it will have to be informed to the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha will also have the right to monitor the systematic operation of schools, health centers, anganwadi centers, ashrams, hostels, etc. The Gram Sabha will also manage operation of fairs and markets. PESA coordinators will be appointed to implement the new rules effectively.

Administered pledge to enforce rights with love, peace and harmony

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the country is moving forward on the path of continuous development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He administered pledge to the people to implement the rights of PESA Act with love, peace and harmony. He said that the state government is also determined to empower the sisters of self-help groups. This year also about Rs. 3 thousand crore will be deposited in the accounts of self-help groups. CM Shri Chouhan also announced to name Sukhatwa College after Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Tribal community expresses gratitude

The programme began with the kanya pujan and the worship of Maa Saraswati. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid tributes to the tribal heroes by garlanding the statues of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Veer Raghunath Shah, Shankar Shah, Tantya Mama and Rani Durgavati. The tribal community expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan by giving a letter of thanks for implementing the PESA Act for the empowerment of the tribal community. CM Shri Chouhan started the address with the Jaighosh of tribal heroes and “Jai Seva” “Jai Johar.”

Your government, your law, your right

Member of Parliament Shri Rao Uday Pratap Singh said that in the history of 70 years of independence, the life of the tribal community has now got a new direction in true sense. Now the power will be in the hands of the tribal community. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan is continuously working for the empowerment and upliftment of the tribals. CM Shri Chouhan has brought a social revolution by implementing the PESA Act and giving rights to the tribals over water, forests and land. MP Shri Singh expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of the area.

Seoni Malwa MLA Shri Prem Shankar Verma said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, there has been a record increase in agricultural production in the state. Our state has won the Krishi Karman Award 7 times. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is working with determination to make the state Swarnim Madhya Pradesh. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for approving the development work in Seoni Malwa area recently.

Enchanting performance of tribal folk dance

In the programme, girls and boys student of Eklavya Residential School Kesla, Girls Residential Complex Sukhtawa, Churna Residential School, MGM Itarsi ST Hostel presented folk dances and songs focused on tribal culture. Boys and girls dressed in Gondi and Korku costumes were seen depicting the traditions of tribal culture of the state. The programme was coordinated by Principal Shri Rajesh Jaiswal.

Minerals Minister and District In-charge Shri Brajendra Pratap Singh, Narmadapuram MLA Dr. Sitasaran Sharma along with MLAs and a large number of tribal citizens participated.