Madhya Pradesh: MoU will be executed with 10 leading companies of the country to empower MSMEs and startups

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest during the MoU with 10 prestigious government and non-government organisations of the country under the startup policy at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on November 22. MoUs are being signed with the aim of making startups and MSMEs commercially and technically capable and strong and to provide new marketing opportunities. This is an important initiative in view of seeking the cooperation of organisations associated with or working for startups and MSMEs.

An MoU will also be executed with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an organisation of the Government of India. It is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. ONDC is a network based on open protocol. It provides a platform for local commerce in areas such as mobility, grocery, food order, delivery, hotel booking and travel. It aims to create new opportunities, curb digital monopolies, support micro, small and medium enterprises and small traders and helps to bring them on the online platform.

MSMEs and startups of the state will get benefits and cooperation from the MoU with ONDC. This will help in organising workshops to train small scale industries, startups and market participants. The facility of including relevant market participants will be available on the ONDC network. The network will also have the facility to connect with other existing participants.

As a result of the policies of the state government, a favourable atmosphere has been created to enable startups and MSMEs in the state. Taking advantage of this favorable environment, now a better eco-system has to be created in the state. For this, it is necessary to take cooperation of startups and organisations associated with MSMEs or working for them, so that the state can get the benefit of everyone’s cooperation, suggestions and expertise and development can take place by taking everyone along.

